‘Killing Eve’ Reveals Villanelle’s Fate in Latest Episode

After a long week of waiting, Killing Eve fans finally learned Villanelle’s fate. The fan-favorite assassin’s life was left hanging in the balance after she was shot in the back with an arrow in Episode 4 of Killing Eve‘s fourth and final season, and Sunday night’s newest episode didn’t waste any time in delving straight into the drama and giving fans answers. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 6, “Oh Goodie, I’m The Winner.”

“Oh Goodie, I’m The Winner” kicked off with a series of fast-paced and emotional scenes that brought four characters together in the same room, giving way to some of the best character interactions on the series to date (like the “it’s disgusting” comment from Konstantin). After “Don’t Get Attached” ended with Eve cradling an unconscious Villanelle on the street, Sunday’s new episode opened with Eve, Konstantin, and Pam working over a badly injured Villanelle. While Pam may still be learning the ropes of being an assassin, her training as a mortician proved helpful. With Eve eagerly offering her support to Villanelle, Pam managed to pull the arrow from her back and stitch her up, Villanelle having thankfully only suffered a flesh wound in an injury that was caused by Gunn, the very assassin Villanelle was looking for, on Hélène’s orders.

While Eve’s stone-cold demeanor toward Villanelle has entirely dropped, however, Villanelle has apparently put a similar one up after Eve had her arrested. In an emotional scene that perfectly captured the tug-and-pull relationship between the two characters, and highlighted the onscreen chemistry between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Eve told Villanelle she had her arrested because she “thought locking you away might be good for me.” Now, though, Eve appeared ready to move past that, telling Villanelle that she “didn’t like it” when she believed she lost her for good. Despite the confession, the two ultimately parted ways when Villanelle, injured both physically and emotionally, made clear that she wanted nothing to do with Eve, so much so that she demanded Eve “just go” and stop trying to help.

However, that wasn’t the last the two would see of each other. Later in the episode, as Eve showed up in Hélène’s hotel room amid her ongoing investigation into The Twelve, Villanelle completed her mission started in Episode 4 of taking down her oppressors, beginning with Hélène, who died at Villanelle’s hands as Eve looked on before Villanelle declared she was “done” with Eve. The episode concluded with Villanelle making the trek to Feasgar Island, where Gunn lives.

With just two episodes left in the series, it remains to be seen how the seasons-long cat-and-mouse chase between Eve and Villanelle will end. Killing Eve airs its final back-to-back episodes on Sunday, April 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.