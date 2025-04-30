The CW Delays Major Season Finale

The CW has delayed the season finale of a major show.

According to TVLine, the second season of Canadian co-production Wild Cards will now come to an end a week later.

The series, starring Giacomo Gianniotti and Vanessa Morgan, was set to air its season finale on Wednesday. Due to the network broadcasting the special Cuomo Town Hall: The First 100 Days, the episode will now be airing on Wednesday, May 7. This will also bump the third season premiere of Sullivan’s Crossing, which will now air on Wednesday, May 14.

Pictured (L-R) : Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell and Giacomo Gianniotti as Detective Cole Ellis — Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

In the episode, titled “Sunrise, Sunset,” Ellis (Gianniotti) “makes a shocking discovery about the criminal kingpin responsible for Daniel’s death, and who is protecting him. Max (Morgan), George (Jason Priestley), and Ricky (Fletcher Donovan) try to solve the cryptic clues hidden in Ashford’s office.”

While the series has yet to be renewed for Season 3 at The CW, TheCinemaholic reported in February that Wild Cards has been picked up for another season on CBC. Filming will begin in Vancouver in August, with creator Michael Konyves returning as showrunner and James Genn directing. What this means for the show’s future on The CW remains to be seen, as Wild Cards is still one of a few shows in danger of cancellation. But with the finale airing next week, it’s possible a decision could be made soon. It’s unknown which way the network is leaning, though.

Pictured (L-R) : Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell, Fletcher Donovan as Ricky, and Jason Priestley as George — Photo Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Wild Cards premiered on The CW in January 2024, just a week after it premiered in Canada. The series centers on a demoted detective who teams up with a con woman for a chance at redemption for the both of them as they help solve cases. It also stars Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, and Karin Konoval.

While Wild Cards will not be airing this week, fans can always catch up on Season 2 for free on The CW app. All 12 episodes of Season 2, plus all of Season 1, are available. Then the Season 2 finale of Wild Cards will finally air on Wednesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. It’s hard to predict how it will end, but since Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, it’s entirely possible that the same will happen for Season 2. Fans will just have to tune in and see how it all goes down.