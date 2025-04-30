Soap Opera Legend Philip Lowrie Dead at 88

Coronation Street staple Philip Lowrie has died aged 88. His publicist has confirmed the news, per ITV. “My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88,” his publicist, Mario Renzullo, said.

“His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling,” Renzullo added. Lowrie began playing in the iconic soap opera in 1960.

Lowrie made television history when he appeared in the very first episode of Coronation Street. He starred as Dennis Tanner, the son of Elsie Tanner, portrayed by Pat Phoenix. Dennis was known to be rebellious and was popular for his woes in love.

He stayed on the show until 1968. He returned to the show in 2011. In September 2011, he was awarded a Guinness World Record for the longest gap between television appearances as the same character in the same show, the report notes.

He earned his degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. His mother worked hard by saving enough money to cover his fees.

Post graduation, he made his West End debut in Farewell, Farewell Eugene alongside Margaret Rutherford and Peggy Mount. His resume also includes Victoria Wood’s television shows, appearing in All Day Breakfast, As Seen on TV, Wood and Walters, and more.

Coronation Street is Britain’s longest-running soap. It follows the residents of Coronation Street as every day working people deal with home life, work, and in their local pub, the Rovers Return Inn. The soap has addressed controversial topics in storylines including addiction, mental health, poverty, sexuality, and crime.