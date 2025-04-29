Sam Elliott Joins Season 2 of Hit New Series

Sam Elliott has landed a new role on a major TV show.

The actor, 80, has been cast on the second season of Paramount+’s Landman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TV Insider, Elliot has been confirmed to be a cast member in the upcoming season of the Taylor Sheridan series, but no information has been revealed about his role. He will, however, be a series regular. He joins Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore, who have all been confirmed to return for Season 2.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman was renewed for Season 2 in March, just two months after the Season 1 finale. Based on the Boomtown podcast hosted by co-creator Christopher Wallace, Landman is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Elliott is no stranger to working with Sheridan, having starred on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 as Shea Brennan. The miniseries had 10 episodes that aired from December 2021 to February 2022 on Paramount+. Other recent TV credits include Peacock’s MacGruber and Family Guy. Throughout Elliott’s extensive filmography, he is best known for roles in Mask, Prancer, Road House, Conagher, The Big Lebowski, The Ranch, and A Star is Born, among many, many others.

Although a premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced, Paramount+ confirmed earlier this month that production is underway in Texas. Since Elliott’s exact role on Landman hasn’t been revealed, it’s possible more information will be released in the coming months as filming continues. Landman is also not the only project that Elliott has coming up. He’s set to voice Ward Hill Lamon in the new film The Gettysburg Address, which is currently in post-production. He’s also starring in the upcoming action fantasy film Grendel alongside Bryan Cranston, Jeff Bridges, and Dave Bautista.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Landman Season 2 eventually premieres, including Sam Elliott’s new role. In the meantime, the first season of the series is streaming now on Paramount+. There are sure to be more details coming soon for the upcoming season.