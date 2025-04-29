James Marsden Joins Another High-Profile TV Show

James Marsden is continuing his TV dominance.

The actor, who has appeared in several high-profile shows over the last few years, is becoming television’s hottest name. Apple TV+ has recruited the actor for a major role in season two of Your Friends and Neighbors.

The series is a dark comedy crime drama starring Jon Hamm. In the show, he plays a New York hedge fund manager named Andrew “Coop” Cooper who simultaneously gets divorced and then fired.

Cooper resorts to criminal activity to steal from his rich neighbors, in an attempt to keep his children accustomed to the extravagant lifestyle they’ve gotten used to. Of course, his neighbors are also up to their own misdeeds, and his plots become unexpectedly dangerous.

Apple TV+ was so confident in the Breaking Bad-esque series, the streamer renewed it for season two in November 2024—several months before its premiere in April 2025.

Marsden, as mentioned, is on fire in the television world. After starring roles in HBO’s Westworld and Netflix’s Dead to Me, he was Emmy-nominated for his hilarious role as a fictionalized, loser version of himself in Amazon’s reality series/legal drama/social experiment Jury Duty. His most recent appearance is a main character role in Hulu’s hit sci-fi drama Paradise.

Season two of Your Friends and Neighbors is currently in production.