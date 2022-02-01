‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Twists and Murderous Turns

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back as Eve Polastri and Villanelle in the fourth and final season of BBC America’s hit series Killing Eve. The network on Tuesday released the first full-length trailer for Killing Eve Season 4 ahead of the show’s premiere date later this month, teasing plenty of twists and turns, and of course, murder.

In the new trailer for the upcoming season, Villanelle, seemingly continuing her path of finding herself, has found religion, though she hasn’t given up her murderous tendencies, confessing during a therapy session, “I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to.” Eve doesn’t seem to be doing much better, the trailer showing her telling someone that she had recently shot a person in the hand before she gets roped back into “the same old game of chess” by her boss Carolyn, who wants her to take over her investigation as members of The Twelve continue to get murdered. Meanwhile, Villanelle and Eve’s game of cat-and-mouse continues, and the two come face-to-face, with Villanelle attempting to prove that she has changed as she drops to her knees. Eve, however, doesn’t seem as willing to trust her, telling her, “If you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have come here. “If you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have let me.” The trailer ends with Eve reminding Villanelle about the fable of the scorpion and frog, in which they both die, and Villanelle suggesting that Eve is the scorpion.

Following the emotional climax in the Season 3 finale, which saw Eve and Villanelle standing together on the London Bridge faced with the decision of whether or not to leave one another in the past, Season 4 will find Eve, Villanelle, and Carolyn “in very different places.” According to the season’s official synopsis, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’” After killing Paul in the Season 3 finale, Carolyn “goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

In addition to returning cast members including Oh, Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Kim Bodnia, Season 4 will feature a few new faces. Anjana Vasan has joined the series as Pam, a new assassin-in-training, with Robert Gilbert set to portray the “warm and charismatic” ex-army, alpha bad boy Yusuf, who works with Eve and helps her on her mission of revenge. Joining in a recurring role, Marie-Sophie Ferdane is set to portray Gunn, an assassin with even more issues than Villanelle. Meanwhile, Camille Cottin, who recurred as Hélène in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular.

Killing Eve Season 4 is executive produced and largely written by Laura Neal, who replaces Suzanne Heathcote. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Oh also executive produce. Killing Eve Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and AMC+. AMC+ subscribers will be able to catch new episodes one week in advance of linear viewers.