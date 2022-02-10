‘Killing Eve’: Sandra Oh Teases Final Shot of Final Season

Before Killing Eve finally returns for its fourth and final season on Feb. 27, Sandra Oh is giving fans a tease of how everything ends for Eve and Villanelle. Oh gave a hint at the final shot of the final episode during AMC Networks’ TCA presentation Thursday, revealing that she and Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle, shot it side-by-side.

“Jodie and I were lucky enough to do the last shot of this show together,” Oh teased, adding that while it was “too much of a spoiler” to reveal where that shot took place, it was “technically challenging,” and she was “very happy” to be together with Comer to the end. Killing Eve fans can kickstart their endgame theories for the eight-part final season there, combining Oh’s tease with the Season 4 trailer released in December 2021.

In the trailer, Eve and Villanelle are once again going back and forth after they previously attempted to turn their backs on one another once and for all in the Season 3 finale. “Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster,’” reads a season synopsis from BBC America. “This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

With Killing Eve coming to an end and the question of whether or not people can truly ever change on both the minds of fans and the series’ writers, Oh said Thursday she believes in personal change, even if it is “extemely slow and challenging.” The Golden Globe winner explained, “I do people believe people can change. If they can’t, I just think all is lost.”

Throughout all four seasons of Killing Eve, Oh said she thinks the characters’ “moral compass has changed,” but the key to the final season is seeing if they can change completely. Killing Eve‘s eight-part final season will debut on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and AMC+.