Kevin Costner Reportedly Furious at Longtime Friend for Working With 'Yellowstone' Creator

Kevin Costner seems to have drawn a line in the sand with his departure from the world of Yellowstone and Taylor Sheridan. The franchise's creator is still enjoying a hot streak with his work at Paramount, including two successful Yellowstone spin-offs, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and the upcoming Paramount+ series, Landman.

According to InTouch, Costner comes in on the heels of the trailer for his epic Horizon, releasing this summer, and his dramatic exit from Yellowstone. The Oscar-winning star has been unhappy with the show since season 2, confirmed by Sheridan amid Costner's exit from the series halfway through season 5.

The second half of season 5 is yet to come, with or without Costner's participation. While there is talk of a new spin-off/sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey, Costner reportedly has an issue with Demi Moore and his future role in Landman.

"[Costner] told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it's game over. You're just another actor who can be replaced," a source alleged to InTouch. "Demi respects Kevin's opinion...But she doesn't get big film offers any longer.

"Demi figures if she's going to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!" the source added.

