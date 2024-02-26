Kevin Costner Unveils Trailer for His New Movie 'Horizon: An American Saga'

Kevin Costner has finally unveiled the trailer for his new movie Horizon: An American Saga Part 1. A passion project for Costner, Horizon is a planned series of Western films that he stars in, co-wrote, produced, and directed. The films are set in pre- and post-Civil War America, and depict the expansion of the American West. Check it out below.

The synopsis of the film reads that Horizon "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many." The synopsis continues, "Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

In a special virtual event held on Friday, Costner opened up about Horizon, and shared where the title comes from. "When you realize the country's bigger and farther than anyone ever dreamed, it is about the horizon, because everybody is looking for something even today in the relationships and what's going on at work, they're looking for room, they're looking for fresh air," he said. "And our 200-year march across this country was no different."

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga features a hefty cast of acclaimed actors, such as Thomas Haden Church, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower. Chapter 2 will add Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is set to open in theaters on June 28, 2024, with Chapter 2 debuting just weeks later, on Aug. 16, 2024, with two more installments on the docket as well. Horizon – Chapter 3 was in production but was forced to halt due to the writers and actors strikes.