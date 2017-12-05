Kerry Washington Reveals What It’s Like Filming ‘Scandal’ Sex Scenes

Throughout Scandal‘s seven-season run, Kerry Washington has had her fair share of steamy sex scenes. In a new interview with Chelsea Handler, the Emmy-nominee talked about filming those scenes and her relationship with actors Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley.

“You have to be so clear about it not crossing over after ‘cut’ and so I trust those guys more than a lot of people that I know in my life,” Washington told Handler on the comedian’s Netflix show. “Because I can be in a situation like that, with both of those men and know that they don’t misunderstand it [and] that they know how much I love my husband.”

“There’s no funny business, there’s no taking advantage,” she continued.

Washington agreed with Handler that Goldwyn and Foley are respectful.

“There’s a real genuine friendship, I think out of necessity because you have to be in a space of trust,” she continued.

Washington is married to former football player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha. They have two children, Isabelle and Caleb.

The 40-year-old Washington has earned a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy nominations for playing Olivia Pope on Scandal, which was created by Shonda Rhimes.

The seventh and final season of the show runs 18 episodes and resumes after a winter break on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

“This season is it,” Washington told Handler of the final season. “Tune in b—. We’re not f—ng around anymore. Excuse me, mom.”