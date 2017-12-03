Kerry Washington Dishes on ‘Scandal’ Ending

Scandal is coming to an end in 2018, and Kerry Washington has gone through a wide range of emotions when coming to terms with it.

In a new episode of Netflix‘s Chelsea, Washington told Chelsea Handler that she’s had just about every feeling you can have about Scandal ending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been elated. I’ve been depressed. I’ve been angry,” Washington said. “I’ve been like… There’s just every single feeling you could have, I’ve had because that’s how complicated my relationship to the show is. It depends on the day. It depends on the moment.”

She said even during the day, she’ll go from thinking it’s time the show ends to wondering why it has to.

“This season is it,” Washington said. “Tune in b—-es. We’re not f—king around anymore. Excuse me, mom.”

Washington has played Olivia Pope since the Shonda Rhimes-created Scandal started on ABC in 2012. The 18-episode seventh season will be its last, with the finale airing in the spring.

“Sometimes as an actor you don’t know when you’re going to be out of a job and so it’s nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it’s our last season,” Washington said on Good Morning America in May. “We’re already talking about how it’s going to be like no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table.”

Washington earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2014 and Emmy nods in 2013 and 2014.

The series went on a mid-season break last month and returns on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: ABC / Bob D’Amico