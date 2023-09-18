Kelsea Ballerini Shares the Emotional Moment She Knew She Made It in 'Superfan' Season Finale Sneak Peek

The season finale of CBS' new hit unscripted musical series Superfan is coming up, and we have a sneak peek and the emotional last episode. In an exclusive clip, country singer Kelsea Ballerini recalls the exact moment that she knew she had made it in the music industry. "I can imagine you standing in the middle of a venue and thinking to yourself, you're not in Knoxville anymore," Superfan host Nate Burleson says to Ballerini, then asking, "Has that happened?"

"Well, I did that in Knoxville," Ballerini replies, then sharing a story from her earlier days in country music. "I had that moment when I played my hometown, like, small arena and that I saw Kelly Clarkson in. ... I had that moment standing on stage and I just wept," she said. "A lot of the people that are here were at that show. I recognize faces, and I just, I wept because I was like, how did this happen? How did we get here? It's a good moment."

Superfan is a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan, per an official synopsis from CBS. "The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most deserving supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize." In addition to Ballerini, the show also featured LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Shania Twain.

In a previous announcement Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, offered some insight into what viewers can expect from Superfan. "Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home. Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans."

"Superfan showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize," Burleson added. "You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you'll walk away a superfan yourself."

The season finale of Superfan airs Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The show will stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. It will be available on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day.