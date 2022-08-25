Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain's Iconic 1999 Dress

Kelsea Ballerini turned up for the 2022 ACM Honors event on Wednesday, and the singer wore Shania Twain's iconic 1999 Grammy dress to the show. Speaking to PEOPLE about Ballerini donning Twain's gorgeous white outfit, a rep for the legendary country star said, "Kelsea reached out, and Shania was more than happy to lend her the dress and thought it [was] really fun." Fans can see a photo gallery of Ballerini in the epic dress below, including some photos she shared with Twain.

Notably, back in 2020, Twain spoke with Vogue for the outlet's "Life in Looks" video series, and offered some insight about the outfit. "Grammys, that's always a great night, right? That's always a wonderful moment." Twain said. "Very much in the Audrey Hepburn theme. This is where I really start getting, I guess, excited about being shiny and glitzy. Country music artists when I was a kid were always like, really glitzy and shiny, and I thought, 'Well, you know, I wanna be more sober than that in my style.' But oh no, once I got into sequins that was it. I've never turned back."

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Ballerini in support of her hosting gig at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Unfortunately, just as the show was all set to go on, the singer announced that she'd been diagnosed with Covid-19 and would not be able to attend the show in person. Ahead of the news, Ballerini sat down with us for an exclusive interview and gushed over how spectacular the live event would be this year. "It's going bigger and better," she said prior to the show on Monday, April 11.

"I've always been such a fan of the CMT Awards because there's a bit more of a party energy. It's fan-voted. It's the only fan-voted award show in country music. This year it's going to be bigger. I'm excited that I get to wear all the hats, perform, host, all the things," she said.

Ballerini continued, "I've realized something about myself. I live in my head. I'm a huge overthinker. When I actually have a lot of hats to wear, I don't have time to overthink. I just kind of enjoy it more because I'm just in a full sprint. It's good for me this way, it's better this way." While her Covid-19 diagnosis forced Ballerini to only appear virtually, from home, actor Anthony Mackie and country singer Kane Brown held down the show as co-MCs. Brown previously hosted with Ballerini in 2021 and he stepped in at the last minute to co-host with Mackie when it was revealed that Ballerini would not be able to attend.