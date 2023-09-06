Pitbull Reveals His Go-To Party Song in 'Superfan' Exclusive Clip

On a new Superfan, Pitbull fans are guessing the rapper's go-to party song in a clip exclusive to PopCulture.com. The rapper will be the focus for Wednesday's episode, which pits several of an artist's biggest fans against each other. They compete in a series of rounds to try to come out on top as the superfan. With Pitbull being on the next one, it's bound to be a good one. From the looks of the clip, it's already looking to be one to watch.

In the new clip, the contestants are tasked with trying to get inside Pitbull's head. With massive cardboard cutouts of his head, they have to write down their answer on the back. The first question asked if Pitbull couldn't use a song of his own, what song would he use to get his parties started. Given five options, two contestants said "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire, and the other one said "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson. But which one actually won? "You know it's gotta be that 'September,'" Pitbull says as he and co-host Nate Burleson bust a move.

Hosted by Burleson and Keltie Knight, Superfan premiered just less than a month ago. LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, and Little Big Town have also been featured in episodes. The next one, set to air on Sept. 20, will see Kelsea Ballerini fans duke it out to be the country singer's biggest fan. It's already been entertaining to see what happens each episode, especially since the artist of the hour also puts on a little performance. So, it makes it even better. Of course, fans can play along at home, even though they won't really be crowned the biggest fan while sitting on their couches. It's still fun, though, and who knows what could happen in the future. Maybe they can find themselves on an episode of Superfan one of these days.

Be sure to watch the exclusive clip from this week's episode of Superfan above. Don't miss Pitbull's episode tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Five fans will be going head-to-head to see who is Mr. Worldwide's greatest fan, and you will want to watch every moment. Plus, if he reveals his go-to party song, who knows what else he will reveal. The previous four episodes are streaming now on Paramount+ if you want to catch up.