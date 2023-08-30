'Superfan': Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook's Key to a Happy Marriage With Karen Fairchild Might Surprise You

Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild have been married since 2006, and there's one thing that Westbrook credits for their happy marriage. Appearing alongside their bandmates on Wednesday's all-new episode of CBS' Superfan, the country music artists got candid about their relationship, revealing in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek clip just how they keep the good times rolling after 17 years of marriage.

Returning with a new episode on CBS at 9 p.m. ET, this week's episode of Superfan finds five of Little Big Town's most devoted supporters battling it out to be crowned their biggest fan. Following several rounds of questions and eliminations, three contestants – Steph, Abby, and Carolyn – remain when host Nate Burleson turns the topic to Westbrook and Fairchild's marriage, posing the question, "Karen and Jimi married in 2006. Jimi would say the key to a happy marriage is: My man cave, communication, whiskey, cuddling, or shared hobbies?"

While all three contestants wrote down different answers, only one was correct. Steph answered with communication, "because everyone knows you gotta talk through everything, and that is the key," with Abby choosing whiskey, "because I know y'all are drinkers." Meanwhile, Carolyn answered shared hobbies, explaining, "I see them doing a lot of activities together, and I know they're family-oriented."

Before Westbrook revealed the real key to his happy marriage, his bandmate Kimberly Schlapman explained that "when we were talking about this earlier, we kind of answered for him. So it's kind of mine and Philip's answer, and not really Jimi's." That answer? Whiskey! Though Westbrook quickly followed up his response with, "I did not say that, darling," to which his wife replied, "I'm totally fine with that."

Westbrook and Fairchild first met when Little Big Town was formed in 1998 and later sparked romance following Fairchild's divorce from her then-husband in 2002. The couple went on to secretly tie the knot in a Nashville wedding on May 31, 2006 and welcomed their first and only child, Elijah Dylan Westbrook, in 2010.

Fans can catch the couple and their Little Big Town bandmates Schlapman and Philip Sweet when their episode of Superfan airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes air weekly. The new reality competition premiered on CBS on Aug. 9 with an episode featuring LL Cool J. Additional episodes have featured Shania Twain and Gloria Estefan, with upcoming episodes set to showcase Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini. Superfan is hosted by Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings and Keltie Knight of E! Entertainment.