'Superfan': Shania Twain Wowed by Longtime Fan's Tattoo Inspired by Her Music (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of Superfan airs on CBS Wednesday night (Aug. 16), and one Shania Twain fan proves that she's all about supporting the country music superstar. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that is about finding Twain's biggest fan. In the clip — which you can see above — Twain has a surprised reaction to seeing a fan with a large tattoo on her shoulder that says "Let's Go Girls," which pays homage to her song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Superfan is a one-hour, six-episode series that features contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most devoted supporter. The series kicked off last week with LL Cool J and the remaining episodes following Twain's will feature, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini. Superfan is hosted by Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings and Keltie Knight of E! Entertainment. Knight is also an executive producer and co-creator of Superfan.

"It's been so exciting. I mean, I've been a part of the CBS world for over a decade, and so my partner is one of my former bosses, former executives at the show, and so at a different show, so it's been a real pleasure," Knight told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview before the series premiere. "And I think what's been so exciting is it's all been leading up to this moment. You can't even imagine the amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes and the fact that people are going to... It's going to be yours. People are going to be able to watch this on television on Wednesday, and that is so exciting. So I think it's kind of like, I'm not a mom, but I assume it's all right lot like motherhood where you kind of forget the bad stuff because your baby's so cute."

Knight also talked that if she competed on Superfan, she would be battling to be the top supporter of Twain. "I think if you watch the show, you can tell that Nate kind of nerds out during the LL Show, and I'm definitely squeal-ly during the Shania Show, and it's because those are two of our favorite artists," she said. "So it's hilarious that those are our two first episodes. I really thought like, 'Oh, I could compete on the Shania show,' until I saw these fans, and I was like, 'Wait, I know nothing,' and she's been my heart and soul my whole life."

Superfan airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.