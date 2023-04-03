Shania Twain Teases Music Collaboration With Rap Artist

Shania Twain's next big project might be a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper presented Twain with the special CMT Equal Play Award, praising the singer as an "outspoken ally against every hate of all kind." The two also sat together during the CMT Music Awards ceremony at the Moody Center in Austin. Twain and Megan's meeting at the awards show might result in new music.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer told Entertainment Tonight after the show that she was "thinking" that her connection with Megan would result in a great song. "I think that that would really work," Twain said. "I love her whole mind." Twain also called Megan a "sweetheart" and said she loves her music.

They "really gel very well, I love her as a person," Twain told ET. "She is a great talent, I was just glad she didn't ask me to twerk out there. I would have to have said no," she added. "She was amazing and said so many sweet things and I was really flattered she was there for me."

The CMT Equal Play Award honors stars who are vocal advocates for improving diversity and raising underrepresented voices in the country music industry. In her speech, Megan said Twain fits that description, reports Billboard. "I don't wanna cheese this hard because I just met her and that's my new bestie," Megan joked. "She's hot girl Shania!"

When Twain picked up the award, she vowed to continue to raise awareness of "the many outstanding country artists who are not currently played, streamed, signed or awarded at the level they deserve." She also believes in an "all-inclusive" country music industry. "We're a family," Twain continued. "Let us, the country music industry, do our part to close the gap and provide an equal workspace for all talent. Let's ensure that all our fellow artists get equal play, regardless of gender, age, or race."

"I mean, what it really means to me, is that the need for equal play for everyone – that needs to be highlighted. So, I'm very proud to be part of that highlight. Obviously, I champion the idea of equal play," Twain later told ET. "And I want to see more of it. So, it's just an honor for me to be participating in this tonight." The singer later added that her platform as one of country music's biggest stars helps her to "champion the case" and "it's great to be a part of it."

Twain also performed her newest single "Giddy Up!" during the show. The song was featured on her latest album, Queen of Me. Her tour to promote the album begins on April 14 at Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.