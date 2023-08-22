'Superfan': Gloria Estefan Gushes Over Her Fans and Meets 5 of Her Biggest Fans in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Superfan is back with a new episode, and this week's featured artist is Gloria Estefan. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive sneak peek of the CBS series, and the clip shows Estefan meeting the five fans who are competing to be her superfan. Estefan is excited to meet them as she has a strong relationship with her fans since she's been performing for decades.

Estefan, 65 has been named one of the top 100 greatest artists of all time by VH1 and Billboard. Since 1989, Estefan has released 15 studio albums and three No. 1 singles, including "Anything for You," Don't Wanna Lose You," and "Coming out of the Dark." Her other notable songs are "Conga," "Bad Boy," "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3" and "Here We Are." Estefan has won multiple awards during her career, including three Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards, five Billboard Awards and 15 Latin Billboard Music Awards.

In June, Estefan spoke to Songwriter Universe about being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. "Oh my gosh, I can't describe it. Honestly, it's something that I knew was there, but I never even dreamed it could happen. There's so many worthy people, and to be a part of that incredible group of people that have come before me, and everyone that's getting inducted that night, is incredible. It's a beautiful thing because music saved my life since I was a kid. It was my escape, my catharsis, and I used to pour over every word in songs from my favorite artists, and sing my heart out and let out everything. Music was always a great escape for me. So for my music to be that for other people, is an honor beyond anything I can ever imagine."

Superfan premiered on CBS on Aug. 9. The series premiere featured LL Cool J and the following episode featured Shania Twain. Following the Estefan episode, Superfan will spotlight Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini. Superfan is hosted by Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings and Keltie Knight of E! Entertainment. The series is described as a musical game show featuring contestants competing in multiple rounds to prove they are their favorite artist's biggest supporter. New episodes of Superfan air every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.