‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Calls Out Bre Tiesi Over ‘MAGA’ Post

Adding fuel to the Selling Sunset behind-the-scenes drama, Chrishell Stause called out Bre Tiesi for her triggering “MAGA” post.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Stause made it very clear where she stands politically. “Some people are GREAT on TV, but when it comes to talking about our real issues (using slurs, etc.), they tend to be cut. So use this as a guide when you watch season 9.”

Stause also shared a screenshot of Tiesi’s Instagram Story that featured jewelry she recently received. Stause circled her Selling Sunset castmate’s name as well as the jewelry company, “MAGA Bracelets,” and a note by Tiesi.

“Thank you @magabracelets need extra protection these days,” Tiesi had captioned her Instagram Story. The photo also showed numerous diamond bracelets on her wrist.

The MAGA Jewelry pieces seem to show that Tiesi supports President Donald Trump’s longtime political slogan to “Make America Great Again.”

Stause then wrote in another Instagram Story post that her conflict with Tiesi is not based on her alleged political views. She pointed out her beef with the castmate is over the lawsuit from former employees claiming that Tiesi has “discriminated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation.”

“Finding out how she referred to my partner will not make the show,” Strause said about Tiesi. “But no, this [is] not just a political thing to those saying that.”

She noted that the MAGA bracelet praise is “triggering” to her since the cast “had to tip toe around the real issues while filming bc of this lawsuit. If you move like this when cameras are around, move like this IN FRONT of the cameras.”

Tiesi has denied all allegations made in the lawsuit, which was filed in July 2024. She has since apologized for the jewelry post, noting it was a “misunderstanding.”

“I do not politically speak on opinions ever and I am far from MAGA,” she wrote. “I cannot apologize enough for the oversight here.”

Tiesi noted that she was “gifted” the bracelet by Lavara Verse and not the brand that was tagged. “We all make mistakes and when tagging the brand this was not properly researched into making sure the correct brand was being tagged.”

She then stated that nobody should take her story and assume she meant something else without context, for their own benefit. She pointed out that the bracelet was given to her because of her love for the eye of Horus, which represents protection and healing.

“I apologize that this story has been shared without the full story from myself and this error will never happen again,” she added. “Hopefully this has cleared up any misunderstanding. I appreciate you all.”