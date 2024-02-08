'Special Ops: Lioness' Star Zoe Saldaña Reveals if She'd Join 'Yellowstone' Franchise After Working With Taylor Sheridan (Exclusive)

Special Ops: Lioness star Zoe Saldaña had a great time working with Taylor Sheridan on the hit spy-thriller series, and now she's revealed if she'd take their professional relationship further by joining Sheridan's Yellowstone franchise. PopCulture.com recently had a chance to speak with Saldaña about Lioness, and we asked if the experience of working alongside Sheridan was something she'd care to revisit, maybe on a spinoff of his neo-Western series.

"Would I do a Yellowstone? Sure, yeah," Saldaña replied, then going on to clarify that if she did, she would hope for a modern setting. "I'm more of the person that likes to play present characters or characters set in the future as a period piece, no pun intended, but I don't really look to the past for guidance." She also was clear that she'd prefer to do multiple seasons of Lioness rather than jump ship to another series, though she did not state whether or not the show is officially coming back for Season 2.

Relatedly, Saldaña confessed that she hasn't been too keen on the idea of doing a long-form television or streaming series up until this point. "A multi-seasonal show really terrified me because I just like to kind of put in three to four months and be done," she said. "But that's kind of how Taylor shoots his shows anyway. They kind of feel like movies and sequels, right? So it is powerful. I'm not giving anything up. If anything, I'm being challenged to a degree that I'm scared and I'm incredibly intimidated, and that keeps me growing."

Finally, the Star Trek actress weighed in on why she thinks it's important that Paramount+ has been releasing many of their series on DVD and Blu-ray. "They know their audience and they see their audience and they give them their attention. I think that means a lot," she said.

"I mean, look, Taylor Sheridan caters to a very big community of people from all walks of life," Saldaña continued, "and I'm pretty sure that there's probably people that are a little similar to Taylor in that sense where they're rebellious in some way and they rebel against some kind of system. So I can understand if there's some people out there that don't do streaming but need a Blu-ray and a DVD, and I'm all for it."

Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Click here to pick up a copy from Amazon.