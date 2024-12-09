Did ‘Yellowstone’ Just Reveal Kayce and Beth Dutton’s Way to Save the Ranch?

We’re just one episode away from Yellowstone’s Season 5 finale, and the wheels are turning when it comes to how Beth and Kayce might be able to save Dutton Ranch. Meanwhile, it’s looking like Jamie might not get his comeuppance after all following a visit from a familiar face. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13, “Give the World Away.”

Let’s start with everyone’s favorite problem child – Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Jamie is in deep trouble after police raided the Market Equities office while his relationship with the murdered Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and his ties to the airport project are exposed to everyone on the news.

It seems like he’s throwing a bit of a Hail Mary when he calls to threaten Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) with the exposure of the Dutton family secrets, but she shrugs him off as only Beth can in the face of ruin. Jamie still has someone on his side though – ex-girlfriend Christina (Katherine Cunningham).

Christina warns Jamie that for the good of their son, he needs to “steer into the crash” surrounding his name right now, and she knows her stuff, having worked as a former DNC operative. Christina advises Jamie to launch an investigation into the murders of Sarah and his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), exposing everything he finds along the way and tying the assassination to Sarah. Hmm…could this work to get the heat off of Jamie?

Meanwhile, Beth, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) are trying to figure out how they’re going to keep Dutton Ranch when they’re millions of dollars in estate tax debt to the government after the death of the Dutton family patriarch. Here’s where Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s character Travis comes in.

Beth flies down to Texas to meet with Rip’s old friend and is kind of grossed out by how much of a playboy he is – but she’s also kind of impressed, I mean he’s dating Bella Hadid in an unexpected supermodel cameo moment. But Beth is even more impressed by Travis’ scheme to cast his maintenance crew as rival buyers at a horse auction to jack up the price of the animals that he was selling for Dutton Ranch.

And even though Travis messes with Beth at first, his friendship with Rip means he agrees to come up to Montana to head a full auction for the ranch without taking a commission. Now the auction is super successful, it raises $30 million, but that’s only going to last the ranch another year, Beth admits to Kayce. But Kayce has another idea up his sleeve.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 13 Ending, Explained



Kayce hints to his sister that in order to save the ranch, they might have to give it away – or sell it for way less than its value. My prediction is that the Duttons are going to make a deal with Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Not only would that be a fitting way to wrap up this narrative, but we also keep getting small moments with those two mourning the new pipeline being put under the water source of their people. There’s only one more episode of Season 5 left, so we’ll find out soon enough!

