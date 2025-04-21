‘St. Denis Medical’: Bruce is Determined to Win a Dancing Competition at the Annual Fundraiser (Exclusive Clip)

St. Denis Medical is finally new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Bruce-ic and the Mus-ic,” airing on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “At the annual fundraiser, Alex and her husband, Tim, try to have a wild kid-free night. Ron and Joyce butt heads over hosting duties. Bruce sets out to win this year’s ‘Dancing with the Caregivers’ competition.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the exclusive clip, Bruce is trying to “get a feel for the space” before the big performance and connect to the dancefloor. He explains how he’s come in second place for the dancing competition in the last few years, but he is determined to win this year and do it solo rather than with a partner. “Tonight’s the night. I feel it,” Bruce says while getting off the floor. Does he have what it takes? He seems to be as motivated as ever.

Play video

Bruce really wants to win, and after coming in second for so long, who knows what could happen. This just means it’s going to be yet another entertaining episode, and knowing Dr. Bruce, it will probably be the only thing he’ll be focusing on. It should also be fun to see who he’s going up against and if anyone else will show off a hidden talent.

This will be the penultimate episode of St. Denis Medical’s first season. The finale airs on Tuesday, April 29, but not to worry. The freshman medical mockumentary comedy has already been renewed for a second season. As of now, a premiere date has not been announced, but it’s likely to return sometime this fall. It may seem like a long time, but the wait will certainly be worth it.

Created by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer, St. Denis Medical premiered in November and follows overworked doctors and nurses at the titular underfunded Oregon hospital. The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper, Kaliko Kauahi, and Kahyn Kim. How this season will come to an end will be entertaining to see, but it will be even more entertaining if Bruce ends up winning the contest. He is definitely trying to make sure he finally comes out on top, and fans will just have to tune in on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see if it’s enough.