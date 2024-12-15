‘Yellowstone’ Plans for Beth and Rip Spinoff Have Fans Hopeful for Finale

Yellowstone wraps up its final season tonight, but it won’t be the end of the Dutton story thanks to the continuing adventures of Beth and Rip. As revealed earlier in the week, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network will continue the story between the two on-screen loves.

It will be the first spinoff to Yellowstone to carry the show’s name, setting it firmly in the framework within the fictional universe. There had been a lot of questions about what comes next, but news of the spinoff came amid the final week of the season.

The promos for the upcoming finale have shifted to call it a season finale instead of a series finale in light of the spinoff announcement. And fans have definitely noticed, showing hope for the Dutton family and their future.

“I’m gonna be mad af if in this finale tonight of Yellowstone Rip DOES NOT find out about Beth’s abortion and hysterectomy and learn about Jamie’s part in it and also if I don’t see Jamie’s son and find out where his son and baby mama moved to,” one wrote (source).

“I am afraid to wake up and watch the episode where Beth and Rip’s future is on a line,” another worried (source).

“WOW CAN’T WAIT TO SEE WHAT RIP AND BETH DO TONIGHT. IT WILL BE SO VERY GOOD,” another fan wrote very excitedly (source).

“Watching Yellowstone and Beth looks at Rip and says I want a place where nothing happened until we happened!! I felt that!!” another writes, watching some of the big moments back before the finale (source).

“Kinda wanna start Yellowstone again now that Beth and Rip are getting their own show<” another adds (source).