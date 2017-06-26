Are Fans Going To See Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin Get Back Together?

Fans of Teen Mom 2 and Kailyn Lowry know the mother-of-two (soon-to-be three) has complicated life at the moment, but could she be stirring things up even more by getting back with ex Javi Marroquin?

Before dismissing the possibility, insiders have talked with Hollywood Life and say its not too far-fetched.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently, since her latest baby daddy, Chris Lopez, has been slacking on the his fatherly duties, she’s beginning to see Marroquin, who is the father of her son Lincoln, in a different light.

“One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi,” the source said. “The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi he’s always an amazing dad.”

Up Next: Kailyn Lowry’s Friend Becky Hayter Does Q&A, Reveals Secrets About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star

Apparently he’s been a model father as of late, something she doesn’t think Lopez is capable of.

“The way he looks after the boys and is just so involved in their lives is pretty amazing,” the source said. “He’s been so supportive lately, more supportive than Chris that’s for sure. It’s got her feel pretty mixed up, and of course with her hormones running extra high, all her feelings are magnified.”

As for Lowry’s relationship with Lopez, it’s on the rocks and may not make it to shore.

More: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows off Growing Baby Bump While Vacationing With Family

Another source spoke to the outlet and divulged that he’s most likely on his way out of the picture.

“Things ended pretty badly,” they said. “He’s been a real ass to her, and has made it clear he doesn’t want anything to do with the baby. Kailyn’s hoping he will change his mind when the baby arrives — she doesn’t care about the financial side of things.”

Who knows what lies in Lowry and her upcoming child’s future, but we’ll surely find out when Teen Mom 2 returns, or maybe if we get the long-rumored spin-off centered around her family.