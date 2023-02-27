Jennifer Coolidge Gets Emotional Accepting SAG Award for 'The White Lotus'

Jennifer Coolidge won another award for The White Lotus Sunday night, giving her a chance to deliver another memorable acceptance speech. She didn't disappoint during the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. Coolidge, 61, shared an incredible story about how her parents inspired her love of acting and movies.

"It's been a very special year and you know, overwhelming," Coolidge said after she accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. "And White Lotus and Mike White writing me this great part that went on for two seasons, and just HBO giving me the thumbs up to let me to it." Coolidge, the only main cast member from The White Lotus Season 1 to appear in Season 2, told the crowd she was "just so grateful" for being honored now. The Legally Blonde star also thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White for giving the best gift by "changing someone's perspective for the better, and view life in a different way."

Next, Coolidge gave credit to her "amazing" parents, who gave her a surprising gift. They could never lie. "They just never lied," she said. There was one exception though. When she was in first grade, she was called to the principal's office. Her father was there to pick her up from school and had told the principal she wasn't feeling well.

"And I got in the car with my dad, and he was driving, and he said, 'I'm never gonna tell a lie again, but we're going somewhere really cool,'" Coolidge recalled through tears. "And he drove me to this place, and it was this flooky thing in Massachusetts. It was the Charlie Chaplin film festival. He got me out of first grade class to do it, and I swear to God, seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time and having that experience, my love of film, my love of actors -- all of that came from my first grade."

Coolidge then thanked actor Tim Bagley, who served as her date for the night. "My wonderful date, Tim Bagley is my date tonight. He's [been] my best bud for like, 20 years. Thank you, you're a wonderful date tonight. I can't wait till we get home," Coolidge said.

After three decades as one of Hollywood's funniest character actors, The White Lotus finally brought Coolidge attention at awards shows. The hit HBO series also earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. The White Lotus Season 2 also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Elsewhere at the SAG Awards, Abbott Elementary won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, while Stranger Things won Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. Sam Elliott (1883), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Jean Smart (Hacks) also took home awards on the television side. The SAG Awards ceremony is now streaming for free on Netflix's YouTube page.