Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes

Jennifer Coolidge brought the 2023 Golden Globe Awards audience to its feet as she accepted her Best Supporting Actress in a limited series, anthology series, or TV movie award with a hilarious and heartfelt speech that had the censors working overtime.

Coolidge, who was awarded Tuesday for her role of Tanya, a fan-favorite character on HBO's The White Lotus, won out over fellow nominees Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

The actress got emotional as she accepted her award, thanking Ryan Murphy, Michael Patrick King, the Weiss brothers and Reese Witherspoon for keeping her going in the industry for 20 years with "little jobs" that would sustain her until the next break. White Lotus creator Mike White also earned Coolidge's praise as someone who changed her life.

"I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it," Coolidge said with a laugh. "And then you get older and think, 'Oh, what the f- is going to happen? And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning... You changed my life in a million different ways."

"If you don't know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he's worried about people, he's worried about friends of his that aren't doing well. He's worried about animals! He really is one of the greatest people," Coolidge continued. "You make people want to live longer – and I didn't! Mike, I love you to death."

Concluding her speech, Coolidge added, "So I just want to say Mike White [BLEEP] I love you and I just want to say this has been a fun night. Thank you. Thank you." The reception for Coolidge's speech was nothing but positive, as White could be seen breaking down in tears at the actress' words before the audience rose to give her a standing ovation.