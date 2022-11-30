'The White Lotus' Season 2 Is Becoming a Huge Ratings Hit

The White Lotus Season 2 continues to be a huge hit for HBO and HBO Max. The latest episode reached the most viewers so far for the show, created by Mike White. It is doing far better than the first season, and the show has already been renewed for a third season.

The Sunday, Nov. 27 episode drew 2.3 million viewers across HBO broadcasts and on HBO Max, the network said Wednesday, reports Deadline. That is a 28% jump from the previous week. This was also a 23% jump from the most-watched episode of Season 1, which was the finale. The last episode of Season 1 drew 1.9 million viewers.

Viewership for Season 2 has continued to climb as the story unfolds. The Season 2 premiere drew 1.5 million viewers in the immediate days after its debut on Oct. 30. The first episode has now reached 9.5 million viewers, beating the 9.3 million average for Season 1 episodes. The White Lotus has been the most-watched title on HBO Max for four consecutive weeks.

The White Lotus Season 2 features a different cast and setting, moving the action to a resort in Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge reprised her role as Tanya in Season 2, bringing along her husband Greg (Jon Gries). The new characters are played by Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

HBO renewed the series for a third season, which will introduce more new guests at a different White Lotus resort. "There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner, and their incredible team," White said in a statement on Nov. 18. "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

The White Lotus was initially envisioned as a limited series and dominated that field at the Emmys in September. The first season won 10 awards, the most of any show, including Outstanding Limited Series. Murray Bartlett and Coolidge also won Emmys for their performances. White also won Emmys for his direction and writing.

New episodes of The White Lotus debut on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. They are also available to stream on HBO Max. The first season is also streaming and available on DVD.