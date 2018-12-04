‘Jane the Virgin’ Spinoff In the Works at The CW

The CW is looking to expand the Jane the Virgin universe with a spinoff including a whole new group of characters.

The project is currently untitled and there are very little plot details. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is expected to have an entirely new cast, but still pick up on a storyline from the main series. It is still not clear if Gina Rodriguez or any other star from the original series will be seen in front of the camera.

THR also confirmed that the show will not air as a backdoor pilot during Jane The Virgin‘s final season.

Jane the Virgin writer Valentina Garza is writing and will executive producer with Rodriguez through the actress’ I Can & I Will Productions. Other executive producers are Emily Gipson, Jennie Snyder Urman, Propagate’s Ben Silverman, former CW executive Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling.

Silberling directed several episodes of the original show and is expected to direct the spinoff’s pilot.

Jane the Virgin was a game-changing series for The CW, earning the network rare attention during awards season. Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for the first season in 2015 and was nominated again in 2016 and 2017. In 2015, the American Film Institute listed it as one of the 10 best shows and won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy. Rodriguez also became an overnight star, and has since gone on to star in Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation and Smallfoot.

The series was inspired by the Venezuelan telenovela Juana le Virgen and developed by Urman. Rodriguez starred as the title character Jane, a virgin who is accidentally artificially inseminated in the first season. Other members of the cast include Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Ican Coll, Brett Dier, Yael Grobglas, Jaime Camil and Elias Janssen.

There have been rumors for years that Camil’s fan-favorite character Rogelio would get his own spin-off, but THR reports that the one in development will not center on his character.

The news comes as The CW prepares to air Jane the Virgin‘s fifth and final season. It will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET after freshman drama All American ends. However, The CW has not announced a premiere date.

The CW has experience with launching spin-offs. The network is home to a massive, connected DC Comics universe that includes Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. The Vampire Diaries has also had two spin-offs, The Originals and the recently-launched Legacies. There have also been unsuccessful Supernatural spin-off attempts.

