'It's Extremely Humbling': 'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Reacts to Three-Season Renewal (Exclusive)

As FBI prepares for its Season 6 finale, Zeeko Zaki spoke to PopCulture.com about the show's massive renewal. CBS recently renewed the procedural for a whopping three seasons, and Zaki, who has played FBI Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan since the beginning, admitted that the renewal is "extremely humbling and extremely exciting." He continued, "The validation that it gives to the entire machine, the crew, the cast, the people that wake up every morning at 3 a.m. and somehow show up every day with a smile on their face. It's just really nice to see that this group of people, the work that this group of people has done has been validated by the network and by the audience."

This isn't the first time FBI has received a multi-season renewal. In 2022, the network renewed all three shows in the franchise for two seasons, but even so, Zaki did not predict that FBI would be where it's at now, and with two successful spinoffs. He shared, "I could have never imagined or dreamed of this, and it's just a dream come true, and I just pinch myself every day. In the words of Dick Wolf, our job is just to not f--- it up."

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

While Zaki is still hoping to not mess things up, he is still "very excited" to see what happens in Season 7 and where the writers take it. FBI will be getting a new showrunner after Rick Eid steps down after six seasons, and the actor is curious to see "if the vibe changes." In addition, Zaki said, "We'll see if we get to dive more or less into Maggie and OA's relationship and our personal lives. I think, being six seasons in, we've definitely earned the ability to open up and to start to see more of that side of our characters, so I'm excited that, hopefully, we get to dive deeper into our personal lives."

It's definitely exciting to know that there is much more of FBI on the way following Tuesday's finale and there is no telling what will happen. With the series set to go through at least Season 9, it will be interesting to see how it does, but fans will just have to tune in. The Season 6 finale of FBI airs this Tuesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with Season 7 returning to the network later this year as part of CBS' 2024 fall schedule.