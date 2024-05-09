'FBI' Star Zeeko Zaki Teases 'Big Explosions' for Season 6 Finale: 'A Loop Does Close' (Exclusive)

FBI's Season 6 finale is coming up quickly, and Zeeko Zaki told PopCulture.com what to expect. In "Ring of Fire," airing on May 21, the Somalian terrorist group responsible for Agent Hobbs' death resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good. The series had killed off Roshawn Franklin's Trevor Hobbs in the Season 6 premiere, and Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany felt responsible for it since they were both undercover.

Zaki shares that the finale "is going to be a very lovely conclusion to our main villain of Season 6. A loop does close, which is really nice, and we do eventually get our guy, so it's exciting to see how that happens." In addition to closing the season-long storyline, there will also be plenty of action with "some big explosions on multiple fronts."

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

It's unknown if the episode will end on a cliffhanger, but it wouldn't be surprising if that were the case since it is FBI. However, even if it does, there will be some type of conclusion even if it will be later down the line. FBI has been renewed for next season and will be coming back later this year on CBS' 2024 fall schedule meaning that the aftermath of the finale will be dealt with in a matter of months. At the very least, it does sound like it will be a somewhat satisfying finale that will hopefully bring Hobbs some justice and give Tiff the chance to finally breathe after what happened.

It won't be long until fans find out what really happens in the Season 6 finale of FBI. There are only two episodes left, and there's a good chance something in next week's week episode will set up the finale. At the very least, it could be foreshadowing something in the finale. Whatever does happen, it is going to be as intense as ever. FBI's Season 6 finale is going to be filled with action, a rollercoaster of emotions, and much, much more. It all goes down on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the season finales of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, and you won't want to miss a single second of it. FBI will be back later this year for Season 7.