CBS Reveals If 'FBI' and 'FBI: Most Wanted' Will Return for New Seasons

✖

CBS Television has renewed FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, the network announced. In its third season, FBI has an impressive record of 11 million viewers every week and is television’s no. 3 drama. CBS also boasts that the series is creator Dick Wolf's most-watched series on any network –– beating out Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is in its 22nd season on NBC and is prepping for its latest spinoff premiere, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Following close behind, FBI: Most Wanted brings in over 8.8 million viewers and consistently wins its competitive Tuesday time period. Last season, it was the #1 new drama on television. The two shows are both distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. They are licensed in over 200 markets. In addition, CBS has greenlit a series order for FBI: International, another spinoff within the FBI franchise. According to the press release, the new series "follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be." Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney will executive produce the series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Haas will serve as showrunner.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a statement. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

Dick Wolf shared in the excitement, promising that the new series will likely make for another "powerful new drama" added to the super-producer's slate. “CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf commented. “The showrunners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers."

Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.