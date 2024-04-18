Iain Armitage Shares Special Message Ahead of 'Young Sheldon' Finale

The end is near for Young Sheldon, and Iain Armitage is feeling a lot of emotions. The young actor took to Instagram as filming wrapped on the CBS sitcom to share a special message about his time on the series. Alongside a photo of him from when he was eight and "getting ready to film the very first scene" he did as "Young Sheldon."

He went on to say that Melissa Peterman, who plays next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks, had asked him what he would go back and tell his younger self. Armitage admitted, "Maybe I wouldn't tell him anything, and I would just let life unfold as it does, but I think he'd be so surprised and happy to see where we are now. I sure am. I don't think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later. Thank you, amazing crew, past and present, and those who have been there the whole time. I love you all so much!"

The Big Bang Theory prequel was renewed through Season 7 back in 2021. CBS announced last November that the sitcom would be coming to an end after Season 7, which would only consist of 14 episodes due to the strikes. With the hour-long finale slated to air next month, it was only just a matter of time before filming wrapped for good. As of now, a plotline for the finale has yet to be released, but it will surely be an emotional hour that may or may not even include George Sr.'s inevitable death.

What fans can expect from the Young Sheldon finale is the return of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, as well as a set up to the Georgie and Mandy spinoff. CBS ordered a new series centering on Montana Jordan and Emily Osment's characters for the 2024-25 season, so while Young Sheldon is ending, the Big Bang Theory universe is continuing to grow. There are no details on any other Young Sheldon characters appearing on the series, and Raegan Revord previously admitted she was not invited back to reprise Missy Cooper. However, things could always change once production begins.

Fans are going to have to prepare for the end of Young Sheldon along with the cast. New episodes air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and the hour-long series finale of Young Sheldon premieres on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.