One 'Young Sheldon' Star Won't Be in the New Spinoff Series

A Young Sheldon spinoff is coming, but don't expect Missy Cooper to show up. After a spinoff centering on Montana Jordon's Georgie and Emily Osment's Mandy was announced, fans couldn't help but wonder if any more of the Cooper family will pop in every once in a while. Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming spinoff, Raegan Revord has admitted she will not be reprising her role as Sheldon's twin sister.

Reddit user CatsGoodAtReddit shared a screenshot from Instagram of Revord sharing her well wishes for her on-screen big brother after news of the spinoff broke. She then replied to a fan that she "wasn't invited" for the new spinoff. "I'll be cheering for Montana though!" she said. Since the new series does focus on Georgie and Mandy this time around rather than the entire Cooper family, it does make sense that Revord won't be in it, at least not at first. It's always possible they don't have too much planned yet and could bring Missy and the rest of the Coopers back later.

Since Young Sheldon's finale won't be airing until May, fans won't know just yet how Missy's story wraps up and where the finale will take her. However, the spinoff may want to set up Georgie and Mandy first before bringing back any other Young Sheldon character, thus not inviting anyone else, or many others, back for the beginning of the series. It also would have to depend on where the finale takes Missy, and we won't find that out until May.

Meanwhile, it is going to be exciting to see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles for the spinoff. Even if Georgie and Mandy will inevitably be getting a divorce. A title and set episode count have yet to be revealed, as well as the set premiere date. However, it will be premiering during the 2024-25 season, meaning that more details will hopefully be announced soon.

While it is a disappointment that Raegan Revord will not be returning as Missy Cooper for the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff, there is always the chance it will happen later down the line. In the meantime, there is still much to look forward to in these final episodes of Young Sheldon, as well as the new spinoff, regardless of who returns and who doesn't. New episodes of Young Sheldon air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.