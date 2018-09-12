How ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ Ended

Fans’ favorite coven of witches are set to return for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, but where did they leave off in season three’s Coven?

When fans tune into FX‘s latest installment of American Horror Story Wednesday night, they will see a handful of familiar faces as the descendants of the Salem coven are pulled into the apocalypse caused by Anti-Christ Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

Coven, the series’ third season, took viewers to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies in New Orleans, Louisiana, where they were introduced to the coven of Salem descendants – telekinetic former child actress Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Nan (Jamie Brewer) the clairvoyant, the hemorrhage-inducing Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Queenie (Gabourney Sidibe), a descendant of Salem’s Tituba, head of the Witches Coven Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), who has the power of resurgence, and the white witch Stevie Nicks.

The school was headed by Sarah Paulson’s Cordelia Foxx, the daughter of the Supreme — a witch born once in a generation who embodies the Seven Wonders of Witchcraft — Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange), though by the end of the season and through a series of tragic events, that changed.

After a series of trials and tribulations that included 19th-century slave killer Delphine LaLaurie coming to the Academy as its maid, Cordelia being blinded by her witch-hunting husband, trouble in the department of love that resulted in Kyle “Zombie Boy” Spencer (Evan Peters) and Fiona dying of cancer, the remaining living members of the coven went through the test of the Seven Wonders to find the next Supreme.

The test, which required the next Supreme to demonstrate all abilities — telekinesis, concilium, pyrokenesis, divination, transmutation, vitalum vitalis, and descensum — resulted in much of the remaining members of the coven dying, including Zoe, Madison, and Misty, and Cordelia being declared Supreme and her eyesight being restored.

With her new title, the season ended with Cordelia going public with the existence of witches, bringing more girls with blossoming powers to the Academy as well as causing more witches to emerge nationwide. However, by season’s end, Madison, Misty, and Myrtle all remained dead.

It is possible that the New Orleans-based coven will learn of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, who demonstrated his own set of powers in a recent trailer, through Cordelia’s decision to go public, bringing them face-to-face with an evil the likes of which they have never meter before.

Fans will be able to see their favorite coven of witches, aside from Nan and Fiona, when American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.