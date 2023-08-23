'Home Economics' Star Jimmy Tatro's New Movie Sets Digital Release Amid Season 4 Hopes

Jimmy Tatro's new movie is coming soon to digital! With Home Economics still awaiting news for Season 4, Tatro is keeping fans occupied in the meantime. The actor's new comedy Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, will be coming to Digital on Sept. 14 with some fun bonus features! The feature-length adaptation of the 2020 short of the same name stars Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. After Tatro's clueless tech-bro arrives to run the property, the two friends, along with teachers and students, band together to save the camp.

From Searchlight Pictures, the Theater Camp Digital release will have some exclusive bonus features. Fans will be able to look forward to the Featurette Side by Side by Side: A Theater Camp Chat, which takes viewers backstage with the film's creative team. There will also be deleted scenes, extended scenes, and Talent Showcase Reels, which takes the audience on another adventure with the characters. Of course, bonus features aren't complete without bloopers.

Theater Camp will also be coming to Hulu on Sept. 14, but bonus features will only be available on Digital. Noah Galvin, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris also star in the film. Theater Camp was released last month by Searchlight Pictures and currently has an 84 percent on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty good.

Meanwhile, Home Economics is still one of two ABC shows still in danger of cancellation, along with The Rookie: Feds. ABC decided against giving the sitcom a backorder earlier this year, ending Season 3 with just 13. In June, though, the series did get promising news when it was reported that ABC Signature and Lionsgate extended options on the main cast beyond the deadline, and before that, EP Michael Colton said they were "planning to come back." While there haven't been any updates since, it's still better than nothing.

It's possible there won't be any news of a potential fourth season until after the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, and right now, there's no end in sight for either. Networks have been revising and reworking their fall 2023 schedules as they hold off most of their scripted originals for 2024. It's unknown how long the option extension will last, but hopefully, ABC will make an announcement soon, whether it's a renewal or cancellation.

The Season 3 finale of Home Economics aired back in January, so it has definitely been a while since the sitcom last aired, but waiting a little bit longer probably won't hurt. Even though Home Economics hasn't been renewed for Season 4 yet, all three seasons are streaming on Hulu. Fans can also catch Jimmy Tatro in Theater Camp, coming to Hulu and Digital on Sept. 14.