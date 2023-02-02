'Home Economics' Fans Rally for Season 4 Renewal After Season 3 Finale Airs

ABC aired the Home Economics Season 3 finale back on Jan. 18 and still has not renewed the series for another year. Fans of the hilarious series are already hoping for the best. Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud also said they did not write the Series 3 finale as a series finale and hope to return.

Home Economics debuted midseason during the 2020-2021 TV season. It centers on three siblings living at different economic statuses. Tom (Topher Grace) and his wife Marina (Karla Souza) are a middle-class family with three children. Sarah (Caitlin McGee), the middle sibling, is a child therapist struggling to make ends meet with her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata), and their two adopted children. Connot (Jimmy Tatro) is the youngest and wealthiest of the siblings, but he struggles with love.

After the Season 3 finale aired, Colton and Aboud told TVLine they hope ABC will renew the series. "We hope it's a season finale. We're optimistic," Colton said. "We know the network is very happy with the show. And we have a very devoted fan base. We're just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It's a process. But we're planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We're hopeful."