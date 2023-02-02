'Home Economics' Fans Rally for Season 4 Renewal After Season 3 Finale Airs
ABC aired the Home Economics Season 3 finale back on Jan. 18 and still has not renewed the series for another year. Fans of the hilarious series are already hoping for the best. Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud also said they did not write the Series 3 finale as a series finale and hope to return.
Home Economics debuted midseason during the 2020-2021 TV season. It centers on three siblings living at different economic statuses. Tom (Topher Grace) and his wife Marina (Karla Souza) are a middle-class family with three children. Sarah (Caitlin McGee), the middle sibling, is a child therapist struggling to make ends meet with her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata), and their two adopted children. Connot (Jimmy Tatro) is the youngest and wealthiest of the siblings, but he struggles with love.
After the Season 3 finale aired, Colton and Aboud told TVLine they hope ABC will renew the series. "We hope it's a season finale. We're optimistic," Colton said. "We know the network is very happy with the show. And we have a very devoted fan base. We're just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It's a process. But we're planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We're hopeful."
'I need the Hayworth clan back on my screen!'
Renew #HomeEconomics for a full 22 episodes season 4 @ABCNetwork !! I need the Hayworth clan back on my screen!— Terri (@terri__23) January 24, 2023
The show's future seemed to be on the bubble even before Season 3 debuted. ABC only ordered 13 episodes as opposed to 22. ABC later declined to order a "back nine." The first season only ran seven episodes, while Season 2 got a full 22-episode order. Colton said the short Season 3 order was a mere "shelf-space issue," noting that ABC still has Not Dead Yet slated to debut on Feb. 8. "We would've much rather done 22. We have a lot of stories we want to tell," Colton told TVLine. "But every indication we've gotten is that the network is behind the show."prevnext
'There must be a season 4'
There must be a season 4 of #HomeEconomics connor needs a happy ending! Series needs a wedding! Maybe bring back Denise’s sister! @HomeEconABC can’t get us hooked then leave is hanging @StanAustralia— Collezione Santina (@CSHauteCouture) January 27, 2023
The next season could see Connor's run for San Francisco mayor play out, as well as more details about Denise and Sarah's IVF journey. Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) was also introduced in Season 3 as Tom's fan Harmony, who is later revealed to be the siblings' paternal half-sister. Colton left the door open for Wilson to return in a potential Season 4.prevnext
'Best show with the best cast'
Like I always say, best show with the best cast. We don't have enough family shows anymore. That's one of the reasons Home Economics is so special. Keep it about family. Thank you for a great season 3. I can't wait for season 4.— Joann Scanlon (@JoannScanlon4) January 24, 2023
"Anything is possible," Colton said of Wilson coming back. "It's a little early to have any of those conversations. But she's hilarious and she's ABC sitcom royalty. She added a whole new energy. We definitely want to bring her back."prevnext
'Come on and give us season 4'
It really saddens me that we have yet to receive news about the future of #HomeEconomics 😭 come on and give us season 4! #RenewHomeEconomics pic.twitter.com/7GL3JX7W1Q— Casey (@CaseySHutch) January 24, 2023
All three seasons of Home Economics are now streaming on Hulu. Scroll on to see how fans are pulling for more episodes of the show.prevnext
'We need a Season 4'
We need a season 4 of #HomeEconomics 🙏 https://t.co/QoE1s6Ppek— full name (@allcuriosities) January 28, 2023
"Glad That '90s Show is reminding everyone that Topher Grace has some of the best comedic timing we've seen," one fan wrote. "Now I need y'all to channel that energy to watching Home Economics 'cause I need it to be renewed for a season 4."prevnext
'22 episodes please please pretty please'
@ABCNetwork soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo any updates on 22 episodes of SEASON 4 #HomeEconomics 🧐 cmon safe space here, you can tell me pic.twitter.com/3w5p2CqilA— daisy mae (@calmjaguar1973) January 27, 2023
"[ABC] hey bestie!! How's it goin'? I'd be doin' a lot better if u would please renew [Home Economics]," one fan wrote. "I know I'm not alone when I say that WE NEED A SEASON 4... preferably 22 episodes please please pretty please!!"prev