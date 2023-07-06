'Theater Camp' Stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Reveal Dylan's Candy Bar Collaboration

Theater Camp stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have revealed that the upcoming comedy movie has a sweet new collaboration with Dylan's Candy Bar company. Ahead of the new movie, Dylan's has unveiled a limited-time Theater Camp bundle. The set includes a limited-edition nametag and a sweet assortment of goodies, all wrapped up in a stylish Dylan's Candy Bar striped tote.

"One of my favorite camp memories is, when I was younger, candy was currency at camp," Galvin says in an announcement clip, seen above. "So, I used to scrounge through my father's glove compartment for any loose change so that I could buy a [Kit-Kat] Big Kat, which was a very important treat." Platt jokes, "Whereas I was at a camp where they gave us canteen, which is rationed candy once a week." Finally, the actor adds, "Candy and summer camp go hand in hand, which is why we are so excited that Dylan's has created a limited edition Theater Camp backpack of goodies with a special name tag, which will be available online and in their shops in New York and LA."

In Theater Camp, Tony Award winner Platt and Molly Gordon star as Amos and Rebecca-Diane, "lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat."

The film is directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, from a story they conceived with Galvin and Platt. The four also serves as producers, alongside Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., and Will Ferrell. Additional cast members include Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris. Theater Camp premieres July 14th, only in theaters.