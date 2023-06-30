'Home Economics' Gets Promising News From ABC Amid Cancellation Threat

As Home Economics continues to be one of two ABC series still awaiting fate for next season, some promising news has come out that could very well help secure another season. TVLine exclusively reports that the sitcom's studios, ABC Signature and Lionsgate, have both extended options on the main cast beyond the deadline, which was set to expire this week.

While fans might have been worried about a cancellation after ABC opted to not extend Season 3's episode count and giving the season only 13 episodes as opposed to Season 2's 22-episode order, executive producer Michael Colton previously revealed to TVLine he was still optimistic about the future and that they were "planning to come back." With the studios extending cast options, it's definitely a good sign that the network has yet to make a decision.

Fans have definitely been waiting for a while, as Season 3 had its finale back in January, and we are now going six months in with no word. It's possible that ABC is waiting until the writers' strike ends, whenever that may be. The network has yet to make a decision on a second season of The Rookie: Feds or the Good Doctor spinoff pilot The Good Lawyer, so it could still be a while. With ABC's strike-proof fall schedule, all of the scripted series won't be returning until midseason or later, so the network has plenty of time to decide.

Home Economics premiered in April 2021 and follows the lives and families of siblings Tom, Sarah, and Connor and their different financial brackets. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata and is created by Michael Colton and John Aboud. Grace, Colton, and Aboud also serve as executive producers alongside Dean Holland, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, Tucker Cfawley, Julieanne Smolinski, and Victor Nelli Jr. Jess Pineda and Kevin C. Slattery serve as producers.

Even though it still may be quite some time until ABC announces the fate of Home Economics, at least there is now some hope that Tom, Sarah, Connor, and everyone else will return. In the meantime, though, all three seasons of the sitcom are streaming on Hulu, so fans will be able to keep occupied and keep their fingers crossed that the next news is more good news for Home Economics.