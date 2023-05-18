2 Major ABC Shows Still in Danger of Cancellation

While ABC renewed a whopping nine shows recently, the network left off two pretty big series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will make decisions on freshman procedural The Rookie: Feds and veteran comedy Home Economics sometime after the upfronts this week, but there's nothing concrete on when that could be, and there is no way of knowing which way the network is leaning.

The Rookie spinoff was first announced as a backdoor pilot part of The Rookie's fourth season. Niecy Nash-Betts stars as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI, at that. With her unconventional methods, she has proven herself that she belongs. The Season 1 finale was earlier this month, meaning that fans are anxiously waiting for any news. However, fans have been on the fence about crossovers with The Rookie, just because most of them haven't been actual crossovers, as they only include one or two characters, and the storyline barely continues. So if The Rookie: Feds is renewed, there's no telling if the format will change or stay the same when it comes to crossovers.

Home Economics, meanwhile, premiered in 2021 and has been a decent contender when it comes to comedy on ABC. Following the lives of three siblings and their families, the series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro as siblings Tom, Sarah, and Connor. Although the series has received mixed reviews over its three seasons and was only given 13 episodes for Season 3, the fact that ABC has yet to come to a decision about the future of the series is good news. Fans should still hold out hope that the show will come back, they just have to wait a little bit to see if it will happen.

Decisions on both The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics could go either way. Both shows have been doing decent on the network, plus with The Goldbergs ending, ABC will have to keep beefing up its comedy slate. Meanwhile, they could really keep The Rookie franchise going and expand it if they have the desire to. Not to mention, both shows could have a good pairing with 9-1-1, yet another veteran procedural set in Los Angeles. At the very least, ABC should be announcing their decisions soon, so fans will just have to keep their eye out on any news, hopefully, good news.