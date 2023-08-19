Miley Cyrus to Release New Song 'Used to Be Young' With TV Special

Miley Cyrus is coming back to music in a big way. Deadline reports that the musician is set to release her new song and video, "Used to be Young," on August 25. It will be the day after the premiere of her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). A reimagined version of her Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation: Backyard Sessions, Cyrus will share "stories and insights from the many chapters of her life."

The special will also include a new interview and music from her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, and some loved classics. It's set to air on Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day. The former Disney star is no stranger to backyard sessions, as she's been doing them for a while now, singing many past favorites and covers. Only now, she's bringing them straight to the fans.

Cyrus has been teasing her new single on social media and on billboards, referencing her previous eras, whether it's a line from an older song or wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt. In celebration of her new single, the actress took to Instagram to share that in celebration of her new single, the backyard sessions are continuing. "This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of 'U2BY.' This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME."

"Used to be Young" marks Miley Cyrus' first single since her album Endless Summer Vacation, released in March. Although the New Year's Eve host has revealed that she won't be going on tour again, at least not anytime soon, that clearly isn't stopping her from releasing new music. Coincidentally, Cyrus will be releasing her single the same day that her fellow former Disney colleague Selena Gomez will be releasing one as well. It's going to be an exciting day for fans.

Prepare for the highly-anticipated release of "Used to be Young" with Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) airing on Thursday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The following day, not only will the special be available to stream on Hulu, but "Used to be Young" will be out. This is probably only the beginning of the new era for Cyrus, and it's going to be getting a lot more exciting. At least, that's what fans hope for.