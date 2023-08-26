'Home Economics' Clip Goes Viral as Season 4 Fate Remains Uncertain

As Home Economics' future remains uncertain, a Season 3 clip is making the rounds. A Twitter account posted a clip from the Season 3 premiere of the ABC sitcom, "Mickey Ears, $19.99." In it, Tom and Connor are at Avengers Campus at Disneyland and posing with Iron Man. Connor then asks his brother if he wants a picture with Spider-Man, who is posing for pictures right behind them. Tom answers that he's not a fan, and for Marvel fans, there is a very good reason, and it is a very good joke.

Topher Grace, who plays Tom, also portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom in 2007's Spider-Man 3. As Peter's rival at the Daily Bugle and Spider-Man's nemesis, it's not surprising to see that he still holds a grudge against him. It's a pretty funny Easter Egg that may have flown over some heads if you haven't seen Spider-Man 3. But for those who have, it's an A+ line and delivery that only Grace would be able to do. Especially since he waves it off like it's nothing, it really is just the icing on the cake.

i still can’t believe this happened pic.twitter.com/18CpX05vij — no context sitcoms ☮︎ (@oocsitcoms) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Season 3 of Home Economics had its finale back in January. As of now, there is no update on the show's future. There are still two ABC shows in danger of cancellation, with The Rookie: Feds being the other one. It's very possible that news of either show won't be announced until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which don't have an end in sight as of now. Cast options did get extended over the summer, so ABC is still thinking about it. There's no telling which way the network is leaning, but the fact that they haven't canceled it yet means that there's still possibly good news to look forward to. Fans will just have to continue waiting.

It may be a while until Home Economics is either renewed or canceled. Luckily, all three seasons, including the Disneyland premiere, are streaming on Hulu. Fans can also see Topher Grace as Eddie Brock and Venom in Spider-Man 3 on Disney+. If the series is renewed, maybe we can look forward to more clever Easter Eggs. At least the show is going viral right now. Maybe that can even help Home Economics' chances as more people discover it and hopefully want to wonder what the context of that clip is.