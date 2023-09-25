'Heels' Canceled at Starz After Two Seasons





Heels is down for the count at Starz. According to multiple reports, the network canceled Heels and three other original series, including one that has yet to air. The other shows that have ended production are Run the World, Blindspotting and The Venery of Samantha Bird, which was in development.

Heels just finished its second season and featured Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, a professional wrestler who ran the Duffy Wrestling League in Georgia. The series also starred Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Jack's brother and the star of the league. The end of the second season showed Ace beating Jack in a match, but Jack is seemingly paralyzed after attempting a shooting star press from the top rope.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Ludwig and Amell talked about Season 2 and how it establishes a bright future from the series. "I think the typical answer to that question is it is bigger and it's better and it is that. But the truth is, I believe, it's deeper," Ludwig said. "These characters, you start to really understand them and you see the inkling of what this actually could be. And I think if you do see a Season 3, God willing, you will see this on a national scale. And I think that's the plan, right, is like that you see Jack really evolve as a human being, but also as a businessman. You see Ace really evolve as a human being and as a heel, and that's really exciting."

"This season felt a lot more personal," Amell added. "I think that Mike O'Malley did a really nice job of digging into ... If we met the characters in the first season, this season, we get a better idea of what makes them tick. And that, just some of the scenes that I got to shoot this year, one with Alexander really stands out to me just in terms of just the overall length of it was something that I'd never experienced before as at any point in my professional career. So to go shoot like a nine, 10-page scene, that was really, that's unique and special."

Heels also starred Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliott and Joel Murray. Mike O'Malley also starred in the series and was an executive producer. Heels was created by Michael Waldron who is known for his work on Rick and Morty and Loki.