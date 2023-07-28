'Heels' Stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig on How Season 2 Is 'Deeper'

Heels Season 2 premiered on the Starz app on Friday, and it comes nearly two years after the first season debuted. And if the second season is anything like the first, fans will be in for a wild ride. PopCulture.com recently took part in a roundtable interview with Heels stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig and asked them what fans can expect from Season 2 of the professional wrestling series.

"I think the typical answer to that question is it is bigger and it's better and it is that. But the truth is, I believe, it's deeper," Ludwig said. "These characters, you start to really understand them and you see the inkling of what this actually could be. And I think if you do see a Season 3, God willing, you will see this on a national scale. And I think that's the plan, right, is like that you see Jack really evolve as a human being, but also as a businessman. You see Ace really evolve as a human being and as a heel, and that's really exciting."

The first season ended with Ace Spade (Ludwig) leaving the event at the South Georgia State Fair after learning about being betrayed by his brother Jack (Amell). And while Ace's future with the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) is up in the air, the organization is on the rise, and Jack is preparing for a possible business deal that could put them on the national stage.

"This season felt a lot more personal," Amell said. "I think that Mike O'Malley did a really nice job of digging into ... If we met the characters in the first season, this season, we get a better idea of what makes them tick. And that, just some of the scenes that I got to shoot this year, one with Alexander really stands out to me just in terms of just the overall length of it was something that I'd never experienced before as at any point in my professional career. So to go shoot like a nine, 10-page scene, that was really, that's unique and special."

Heels Season 2 will make its linear debut on Starz on Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will debut every Friday and the season finale will air on Sept. 15.