HBO Reveals Premiere Date and Trailer for Final Season of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

HBO has set a premiere date for the fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones. Deadline reports that the beloved comedy will premiere Season 4 on Sunday, Mar. 9. It was recently revealed that the series would be ending after its upcoming fourth season, which will consist of nine episodes. HBO has also released a teaser trailer for the final season, previewing the final chapter of “the book of Gem.”

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones follows a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. The ensemble cast includes McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Greg Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, John Goodman, Skyler Gisondo, and Jennifer Nettles. McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson serve as directors and executive producers. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James are executive producers, with David Brightbill serving as producer. Kevin Barnett, Patterson, and Chris Pappas are consulting producers.

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” McBride said in a statement when it was announced the show was ending. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

With just nine episodes left to close out the series, it will be entertaining to see what happens with the Gemstone family. From the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot to look forward to and much laughs to be had. Considering Season 4 was ordered back in July 2023, it’s been quite a long wait and fans only have just over a month left until the show finally comes back.

Fans old and new can get caught up on the first three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones now on Max. The nine-season fourth and final season premieres on Sunday, Mar. 9 on HBO. Megan Mullaly and Seann William Scott have joined the cast, along with Arden Myrin. There is no telling what will go down, but with it being the final season, the Gemstone family will certainly go big for one final outing, and fans will soon see what it’s all about.