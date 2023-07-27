HBO Makes Decision on 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4

HBO has officially made a decision on whether or not The Righteous Gemstones will be back for Season 4. In a Thursday news release, HBO announced that the comedy series will return with all-new episodes. The news comes as the nine-episode Season 3 is set to come to an end on Sunday night with back-to-back episodes. "Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is The Righteous Gemstones," said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. "As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season."

Debuting back in 2019, The Righteous Gemstones quickly became a hit among HBO viewers. The show was created by McBride, who also serves as a writer and executive producer. It follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors, led by patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three children, Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine). The family is beloved by many, and yet much maligned by others, but it's clear their antics away from church — and sometimes AT church — don't do much to help their reputations.

Notably, The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is on track to mark a viewership high for the series. Episodes currently average 4.9 million viewers and growing. It is now Danny McBride's most-watched HBO series, garnering more viewers than Eastbound and Down (2009-2013) and Vice Principals (2016-2017). Eastbound and Down averaged 4.2 million viewers and Vice Principals averaged 4.8 million viewers.

The official logline for Season 3 reads: "The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price." Additional cast members of the series include Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Gregalan Williams. Other big stars have turned up on the show in recurring roles, such as Dermot Mulroney, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric André, and country music star Jennifer Nettles.

The Righteous Gemstones was created and is written by McBride. He also directs and executive produces alongside Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. Additional executive producers include John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James. Jonathan Watson is a co-executive producer, and David Brightbill is a producer. The show's consulting producers include Paterson, Kevin Barnett, and Chris Pappas.