‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4 Adds Two Beloved Stars to Cast

The Righteous Gemstones’ final season is going big with new cast additions. Deadline reports that Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Seann William Scott (Shifting Gears) are joining Season 4 of the HBO comedy as a mother-son duo with connections to the illustrious Gemstone family. Mullally is set to guest star as Lori Milsap, “a long-time friend of the Gemstone family who used to write music and sing with Aimee-Leigh.” Scott, meanwhile, will play Corey Milsap, who has “been a family friend of the Gemstone kids his entire life.”

Premiering in August 2019, The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of a famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists. The ensemble cast includes Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Cassidy Freeman. Returning for Season 4 will also be Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, and Walton Goggins. Additionally, Arden Myrin will be joining as Corey’s wife, Jana Milsap.

How the Milsap family will come into the picture after all this time will be interesting to see. It will be fun to see the Gemstone family reunited with some longtime friends, though, especially since the siblings will be taking over their father’s televangelist empire. So they definitely need all the fun and relaxation as they can get.

It was just announced that The Righteous Gems will be ending after its upcoming fourth season, set to premiere in March. “The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” McBride, who also created the series, said in a statement. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

More information regarding the fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones will probably be released in the coming weeks, including the premiere date. In the meantime, fans can rewatch the first three seasons now on Max to catch up before Season 4 eventually premieres this March on HBO. Even though it will be the final season, it seems like the series is going big, and there is no telling what will go down.