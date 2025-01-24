HBO hit The Righteous Gemstones is getting one last outing. Variety reports that the crime comedy series will be airing after its upcoming fourth season, which has been in the works since July 2023. As of now, an exact premiere date has not been announced, but the final episodes will reportedly begin airing sometime in March.

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” creator and star Danny McBride said in a statement. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering in August 2019, The Righteous Gemstones follows the story of a famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists. Alongside McBride, the ensemble cast includes Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, and John Goodman. Season 3 aired from June to July 2019, so the wait for Season 4 has been quite a long one. While the show is ending in a matter of months, it will be exciting to see what happens and how the story comes to an end.

Photograph by Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Along with starring in and creating the series, McBride serves as executive producer with fellow cast member Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson. All four also directed episodes of The Righteous Gemstones throughout its run. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James also serve as executive producers, with David Brightbill serving as a producer. Kevin Barnett, Patterson, and Chris Pappas are consulting producers.

HBO announcing the end of The Righteous Gemstones is a bit surprising since it’s been one of the biggest shows on the network. It remained steady, with an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for all three seasons, and it has an 89% audience score. It’s been nominated for a total of four Emmy awards, including three in 2024.

It’s likely more information surrounding the final season of The Righteous Gemstones will be revealed in the coming weeks, but for now, fans will want to prepare themselves for the beginning of the end. In the meantime, the first three seasons are streaming now on Max, with Season 4 hitting HBO this March.