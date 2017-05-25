HBO Officially Renews Veep & Silicon Valley

Fans of HBO comedies can rejoice today, as two of the network’s staple programs have been officially renewed for new seasons. Both Veep and Silicon Valley will be returning in 2018.

HBO made the announcements on Twitter, using the individual show accounts to unveil the news.

Veep stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former US senator Selina Meyer, navigating her way through politics as the Vice President. While the show is praised for its unrelenting humor and all-star cast, fans love the way it subtly and satirically tackles the current government.

The series is currently in its sixth season, and the renewal will take it through seven.

Silicon Valley began airing a couple of years after Veep, but has become quite the hit. The story follows a group of men in California who try to build a successful tech start-up from scratch. As you can imagine, things rarely ever go according to plan.

The show airs on HBO on Sunday nights, just after Veep, and was renewed for a fifth season.

