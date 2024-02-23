'Harry Potter' TV Series Gets Updated Release Date

Harry Potter fans have been waiting for news on the forthcoming new TV series, and now we have an updated release date for the show. Deadline reports, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has confirmed that the network is planning to debut on the show Max in 2026.

"We've not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter," Zaslav told Wall Street analysts during the company's most recent earnings call. He added that he and other Warner Bros. Discovery execs recently met with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling in London to discuss plans for the series. "Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise," he said.

Warner Bros. Discovery first announced the show back in April at a Max streaming event. "This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. He also assured fans that the series would be "a faithful adaptation."

Based on the young adult novel series by Rowling, the Harry Potter film series debuted in 2001 and quickly became a massive success. In the span of 10 years, Warner Bros. released eight films: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). Each of the films was a critical success, and collectively earned more than $1 billion at the box office.