HBO Max Makes Decision on 'Harry Potter' Series

Harry Potter fans should be excited as HBO Max made the official announcement at the Warner Bros. Discovery presser regarding the successful J.K. Rowling book series and films being adapted into a television series. Rowling will serve as the executive producer of the project, and it will stream worldwide on the platform with a new cast. Warner Bros Discovery head David Zaslav. The merger happened last year, with many series and other projects being iced and axed indefinitely. But Harry Potter has remained. According to the announcement, the series will run over a 10-year period.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content said of the new series. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Zaslav said after the announcement, "My wife and I, we read (the Harry Potter books) to each of our three kids….It's really moving, for ten consecutive years, people will see Harry Potter on HBO; I mean it's really something."

Rowling is equally excited, adding, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

The book series sold 600 million copies worldwide and has expanded to theme park attractions, a stage play, and a $7.7 billion global-grossing film franchise. There's also a $1.8 billion grossing spinoff, Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as ongoing merchandise available for purchase.